Finalist: Jason Brooks

Chief Financial Officer & Global EVP

The MBS Group

Jason Brooks is a fiscal leader who helped The MBS Group navigate through the unexpected to keep steady through the crisis in 2020 and then emerge and build the company’s highest growth years in 2021 and 2022. This required strict cash reservation, tightened budgets, sacrifices, managing cash flow and integrated assets, and negotiation with all the equity holders and debt holders to prioritize the company’s integrity and people. His efforts and leadership helped keep the business going to minimize impact on the hundreds of families relying on the company.

Now, The MBS Group is the world’s largest studio advisory and production services company, servicing nearly 500 sound stages and supporting more than 450 productions a year.