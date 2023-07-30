(Benjamin Edwards)

Co-CEO & Managing Principal

Hendy

Susan Dwyer, co-CEO and managing principal at Hendy, is a dynamic leader overseeing day-to-day operations and guiding a team of architects, designers, and collaborators. With over 20 years of experience, she has an impressive portfolio of creating immersive and client-defined spaces for modern workplaces. Notable projects include 5.11 Tactical’s headquarters, Pacific Life, First American Title, Monster Energy, Jones Lang LaSalle, and INNOCEAN. Dwyer is committed to developing future leaders and fosters an entrepreneurial spirit within the firm. She dedicates time to staff training sessions and provides oneon- one mentorship. Her deep knowledge of local business environments and respect for city history and architecture contribute to her impactful work. She holds licenses in multiple states and has left a lasting impression on the communities she has served.