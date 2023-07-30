Founder & CEO

Avantus

Tom Buttgenbach, Ph.D., is a physicist, former McKinsey consultant, and cleantech founder known for developing the first solar plant to outperform fossil fuel prices in 2016. With over a decade of experience in the energy transition, he leads Avantus, a company utilizing patented technology to revolutionize clean energy infrastructure and provide affordable, renewable power to 30 million people day and night.

Growing up in Germany, Buttgenbach’s passion for science and building led him to earn PhDs in physics and astronomy from Caltech. He later founded 8minute Solar Energy in 2009, driven by his dedication to address climate change. Now rebranded as Avantus, the company offers a comprehensive range of clean energy products and services, delivering reliable, emission-free energy at a lower cost than fossil fuels.