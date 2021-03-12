Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Food

Cooking columnist Ben Mims’ ‘Week of Meals’

These Swiss chard and Swiss cheese toasts are part of the first 'Week of Meals' series by our cooking columnist.
These Swiss chard and Swiss cheese toasts are part of the first ‘Week of Meals’ series by our cooking columnist. Prop styling by Kate Parisian. Food styling by Leah Choi.
(Silvia Razgova/For The Times)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Share

This is the first in a new series called “Week of Meals,” which brings you five easy-to-prepare weeknight dinners from one shopping trip and which come together in less than an hour.

I’m kicking off the first set of recipes in the series so you’ll get a feel for the types of dinners I like to make during the week. I buy all the ingredients from my local Albertsons.

As you’ll notice, vegetables usually make up 50% to 75% of the plate, and they’re either simply roasted or tossed in an acidic dressing to keep everything from feeling too heavy. When it comes to proteins, I love seafood the most, so you’ll see that I use one batch of cooked fish, prepared on a Sunday, to use in two meals during the week. Same deal with a loaf of bread: I use it as a foundation for cheesy greens one day, breadcrumbs in fish cakes for another and as spiced croutons to cover roasted veggies at the end of the week.

I like to have at least one or two vegan or vegetarian meals a week, but if you need meat-based protein with every meal, it’s easy to add it to any of the vegetarian meals. Likewise, if you’re vegetarian or vegan, I offer easy substitutions, where applicable, below each recipe to adapt the meal to your diet.

Advertisement

These meals show how I like to eat but my hope with these recipes — and with this series — is that with each successive developer, you’ll get a sense of their “meal personality” too. New perspectives and tastes, packaged in simple recipes that are easy for cooks of all skill levels to execute — that’s the best part of cooking.

My neighborhood grocery store:
Albertsons in Los Feliz, 2035 Hillhurst Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 660-0687

Get the recipes:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, March 5, 2021: A Spiced Rice and Fish with Minty Peas for the Week-of-Meals story by Ben Mims, photographed on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo / Silvia Razgova, Prop styling / Kate Parisian, Food styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 725766-la-fo-cooking-weekofmeals

Spiced Rice and Fish With Minty Peas

50 minutes
Serves 4
Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, March 5, 2021: A Swiss & Swiss Toasts with Spiked Radishes for the Week-of-Meals story by Ben Mims, photographed on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo / Silvia Razgova, Prop styling / Kate Parisian, Food styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 725766-la-fo-cooking-weekofmeals

Swiss & Swiss Toasts With Spiked Radishes

40 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, March 5, 2021: A Sticky Chicken Thighs with Orange and Cucumber Salad for the Week-of-Meals story by Ben Mims, photographed on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo / Silvia Razgova, Prop styling / Kate Parisian, Food styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 725766-la-fo-cooking-weekofmeals

Sticky Orange Chicken Thighs With Chile-Cucumber Salad

30 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, March 5, 2021: A Fish Cakes with Salsa Verde and Roast Cauliflower for the Week-of-Meals story by Ben Mims, photographed on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo / Silvia Razgova, Prop styling / Kate Parisian, Assist and Food styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 725766-la-fo-cooking-weekofmeals

Fish Cakes With Salsa Verde and Roast Cauliflower

45 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, March 5, 2021: A Roast Mushrooms and Broccolini with Sesame Crumbs and Pickled Tomatoes for the Week-of-Meals story by Ben Mims, photographed on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo / Silvia Razgova, Prop styling / Kate Parisian, Food styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 725766-la-fo-cooking-weekofmeals

Roast Mushrooms and Broccolini With Sesame Croutons

45 minutes
Serves 4
Advertisement

Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement