Cooking columnist Ben Mims’ ‘Week of Meals’
This is the first in a new series called “Week of Meals,” which brings you five easy-to-prepare weeknight dinners from one shopping trip and which come together in less than an hour.
I’m kicking off the first set of recipes in the series so you’ll get a feel for the types of dinners I like to make during the week. I buy all the ingredients from my local Albertsons.
As you’ll notice, vegetables usually make up 50% to 75% of the plate, and they’re either simply roasted or tossed in an acidic dressing to keep everything from feeling too heavy. When it comes to proteins, I love seafood the most, so you’ll see that I use one batch of cooked fish, prepared on a Sunday, to use in two meals during the week. Same deal with a loaf of bread: I use it as a foundation for cheesy greens one day, breadcrumbs in fish cakes for another and as spiced croutons to cover roasted veggies at the end of the week.
I like to have at least one or two vegan or vegetarian meals a week, but if you need meat-based protein with every meal, it’s easy to add it to any of the vegetarian meals. Likewise, if you’re vegetarian or vegan, I offer easy substitutions, where applicable, below each recipe to adapt the meal to your diet.
These meals show how I like to eat but my hope with these recipes — and with this series — is that with each successive developer, you’ll get a sense of their “meal personality” too. New perspectives and tastes, packaged in simple recipes that are easy for cooks of all skill levels to execute — that’s the best part of cooking.
My neighborhood grocery store:
Albertsons in Los Feliz, 2035 Hillhurst Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 660-0687
Eat your way across L.A.
