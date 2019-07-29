Manson prosecutor: In the July 28 Section A, an article about the Manson murders was accompanied by a photo caption that misidentified the two prosecutors in the case. In the photo, Vincent Bugliosi is on the left and Aaron Stovitz is on the right.

