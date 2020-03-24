Coronavirus science: In the March 23 Section A, an article about how the coronavirus spreads said infectious levels of the virus did not remain on cardboard for 24 hours or on copper surfaces for four hours. Researchers reported that infectious levels of virus did not survive for more than 24 hours on cardboard or for more than four hours on copper.

“The Walking Dead”: In the March 23 Calendar, an article about “The Walking Dead” star Danai Gurira misspelled executive producer Angela Kang’s name as Andrea Yang.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.