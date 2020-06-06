LAPD budget: An article about the Los Angeles Police Department budget in Friday’s Section A said officers of the Los Angeles Police Protective League had a phone conference Wednesday that included Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez. Council President Nury Martinez was on the call, not Rodriguez.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.