LAX rail connector: In the June 22 Section A, an article about the Airport Metro Connector project said a subway to Santa Monica is under construction. The subway will terminate in West Los Angeles.

Supreme Court: An article in the June 21 Section A incorrectly recounted the changed makeup of the Supreme Court. Justice Amy Coney Barrett replaced Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, not Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh replaced Kennedy.

