Woodstock: In the July 18 Calendar section, a TV This Week item for “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage” said the documentary’s subject was a 40th anniversary celebration. It was for the 30th anniversary.

GOAT Group: An article about sneaker resale company GOAT Group that appeared in Section A on July 18 said that recent fundraising brought the total the company had raised since 2015 to $392.6 million. The total raised is $492.6 million.

