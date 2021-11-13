Prescribed burns: In the Nov. 8 Section A, an article about wildfire risk and prescribed burns said that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management plans to perform about 300 acres of broadcast burning in California this calendar year but has yet to begin. The bureau has performed 214 acres of broadcast burning in the state this calendar year.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.