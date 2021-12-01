Chris Cuomo scandal: In the Nov. 30 Calendar section, an article about the Chris Cuomo news scandal misspelled New York Atty. Gen. Letitia James’ first name as Leticia.

LACMA: In the Nov. 5 Calendar section, an article about the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s fundraising campaign said LACMA had nearly $822 million in debt. More accurately, it has nearly $822 million in debt and other liabilities.

