Trial: In the June 2 Section A, an article about verdicts from the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial said videotaped depositions do not allow for cross-examination. Videotaped depositions do include questioning from both sides’ legal teams and are edited for courtroom presentation as agreed to by both sides. Also, it gave the first name of a civil rights attorney as Doug. His name is David Ring.

