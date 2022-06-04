Ukraine farm sanctuary: In some editions of the June 2 Section A, a story about a farm sanctuary for animals in wartime Ukraine misspelled the first name of farm co-owner Anatoliy Pilipenko.

Global water security: A story in the June 2 Section A about Kamala Harris discussing water security as a foreign policy priority had an incorrect byline. It was written by Times staff writers Courtney Subramanian and Ian James, not the Associated Press.

