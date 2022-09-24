Trump documents: A story in the Sept. 23 Section A about the legal case involving documents seized from former President Trump’s Florida estate said that a circuit court would review the special master’s work. A district court will do the review. The article also said that the special master questioned whether the D.C. Circuit Court should decide whether Trump’s items should be returned. He questioned whether the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida magistrate judge who issued the original warrant should have jurisdiction.

Migrant flights: In the Sept. 22 California section, an article about migrants flown to Sacramento from Texas referred to Marisa Limón Garza, executive director with Las Americas, as Garza after the first mention of her name. She goes by Limón Garza.

UC admissions program: In the Sept. 22 California section, a photo caption with an article about a University of California pilot program to offer rejected first-year applicants a second chance upon completion of admission requirements at the community college level referred to Los Angeles City College as Los Angeles Community College.

