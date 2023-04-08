L.A. Phil singer: In the April 6 Calendar section, an article about performances of composer Steve Reich’s works listed Leela Subramaniam as one of the singers in an L.A. Phil New Music Group concert April 1. The singer was Holly Sedillos.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.