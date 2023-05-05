Speech on Twitter: In the March 7 Section A, an article described as “brand new” language added to Twitter’s violent-speech policy in February prohibiting tweets expressing hopes, wishes or desires for harm. The new language represented an expansion of an earlier prohibition on tweets expressing a hope or desire for “death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease.” Although the new policy applies more broadly, extending to wishes of non-serious harm or illness, it was incorrect to say “neither Twitter nor its competitors ever moved to disallow” wishes of harm in the past.

