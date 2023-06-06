Adam Schiff: An article in the June 5 Section A said Rep. Adam B. Schiff requested a $4-million earmark for the Gower Street Apartments. It was $3 million.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.