For the Record - May 20, 2024

UCLA encampment: In the May 18 California section, an article about a congressional investigation into UCLA’s treatment of Jewish students said that a pro-Palestinian encampment had been present on campus for two weeks. It had been in place for one week before police dismantled it.

