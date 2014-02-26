Brad Agens - Senior Vice President, Digital Sales

Brad Agens joined the Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG) as Senior Vice President, Digital Sales in September 2012. He is responsible for cultivating revenue opportunities, identifying trends and developing innovative client solutions for the company's digital portfolio, including the flagship latimes.com, mobile apps and an expanding suite of multimedia products.

Agens previously oversaw domestic sales strategy and operations for Gorilla Nation Media, a division of Evolve Media Corp., as senior vice president of National Sales. He joined the company in 2002 as one of its original employees. He has also held online sales and marketing management positions with L90/MaxOnline and RealSearch.

A graduate of the University of Arizona, Agens resides in Venice with his wife and children.