L.A. Times Studios Releases Podcast Series ‘L.A. Crimes’

L.A. Times Studios today released “ L.A. Crimes ,” a video podcast delving into the biggest cases and long-running investigations in Los Angeles. The series is hosted by Madison McGhee, true crime podcast creator and host of “Ice Cold Case.” The first episode is available now on all podcast platforms.

The weekly podcast will feature conversations with Los Angeles Times reporters sharing a rare behind-the-scenes look at their reporting process, plus crime experts and pop culture personalities sharing their insights on some of the most consequential crime cases shaping L.A. today, from scams and celebrity stories to notorious criminal cases.

“We’re thrilled to continue expanding our podcast offerings with the launch of our latest series, ‘L.A. Crimes,’” said Anna Magzanyan, president of L.A. Times Studios. “With host Madison McGhee leading conversations alongside esteemed Los Angeles Times reporters and special guests, each episode unpacks notable crime cases through compelling storytelling and new perspectives that will captivate listeners.”

The debut episode features Times Staff Writer Richard Winton and journalist Josh Mankiewicz discussing the notorious Menendez brothers case, including the latest legal updates for Lyle and Erik, who have served more than 35 years in prison. Upcoming episodes include Times Staff Writer Harriet Ryan detailing the case of Tom Girardi defrauding clients and The Times’ Clara Harter on the suspected homicide deaths in California prisons this year.

“ Boiling Point ,” “ Crimes of The Times ,” “ The Envelope ” and “ Dodgers Debate ” round out the L.A. Times and L.A. Times Studios collection of podcasts available to download now. Additional podcast series are in development with launch dates to be announced.