L.A. Times Scores Multiple Honors in California Journalism Awards Contest

L.A. Times Staff Writer Ian James earned a first-place award in the agricultural reporting category for his reporting on California’s struggle to curb groundwater depletion. Above, an irrigation system waters fields in the Cuyama Valley.

The Los Angeles Times has earned 25 awards in the California News Publishers Association’s California Journalism Awards competition. The awards, which recognize outstanding work from media outlets across the state, were presented at a gala in Los Angeles on May 17.

In all, The Times received 6 first-place awards in a wide range of categories, including food writing; agricultural reporting; best newsletter; feature story; investigative reporting; and public service journalism.

Below is a list of The Times’ Division 1 honorees by category.

Food Writing/Reporting

First place: Jenn Harris

Agricultural Reporting

First place: Ian James, California’s struggle to curb groundwater depletion

Second place: Jessica Garrison, Feds say he masterminded an epic California water heist. Some farmers say he’s their Robin Hood

Fourth place: Cindy Carcamo, Fast-growing asparagus once flourished on California farms. Why is it disappearing?

Best Newsletter

First place: Ryan Fonseca, Essential California

Fourth place: Jaclyn Cosgrove, The Wild

Columns

Fifth place: Sammy Roth

Editorial Comment

Third place: Karin Klein, California needs to break down walls between community colleges and CSU

Fifth place: Carla Hall, Editorial: Kill barred owls so spotted owls can live? Wildlife service should put plan on hold

Environment Reporting

Fifth place: Alex Wigglesworth, Stories from the Mojave Desert

Health Reporting

Third place: Keri Blakinger and Connor Sheets, Magic mushroom chocolates are having a moment. But do they even contain mushrooms?

Fourth place: Mackenzie Mays, How a San Diego doctor led the antiabortion movement to embrace controversial pill ‘reversal’

In-Depth Reporting

Third place: Anita Chabria and Jessica Garrison, False Confessions

Feature Story

First place: Mackenzie Mays, In the heart of Appalachia, a distant cousin of JD Vance leads an opposing ‘authentic hillbilly’ movement

Second place: Clara Harter, How an 836-pound ‘cursed’ emerald traveled the Americas, ruining lives and bankrupting men

Fifth place: John Penner, A total eclipse is more than a spectacle. So I’m on the road to see it — again

Profile Story

Second place: Mackenzie Mays, How California teen Chloe Cole emerged as a leader of the ‘detransition’ movement — and a right-wing icon

Third place: Jessica Garrison and Hannah Wiley, How San Francisco became a launching pad for the most powerful women in politics

Investigative Reporting

First place: Paige St. John, Sean Greene, Lorena Iñiguez Elebee and Alex Halperin, Dirty Weed

Second place: Melody Gutierrez, Alene Tchekmedyian, David Wharton and Sean Greene, Pets for Profit

Fifth place: James Queally, Scientology tried to ‘derail’ star’s rape trial by harassing prosecutor, suit says, church calls claim ‘false’

Sports Feature Story

Fourth place: David Wharton and Nathan Fenno, The desperate hours: a pro baseball pitcher’s fentanyl overdose

Transportation Reporting

Fifth place: Colleen Shalby, In a city known for gridlock, LAX is a standout. Can it be fixed?

Public Service Journalism

First place: Mackenzie Mays, Parenting classes are routinely ordered in child abuse cases. California isn’t ensuring they work

Fourth place: Paige St. John, Sean Greene, Lorena Iñiguez Elebee and Alex Halperin, Dirty Weed