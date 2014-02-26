Emily Smith - Senior Vice President, Digital

Emily Smith is the Senior Vice President, Digital, for the Los Angeles Times. She is the chief architect of the company’s digital strategy, managing product development, revenue development, and audience acquisition. She spearheads media partnerships with content companies, social networks and academia, and fosters a company culture of experimentation and innovation.

Emily has 20 years of experience in digital publishing and has been an impactful change agent for both The Times and The Walt Disney Company, where she was vice president of the Women and Family Online business. She has developed particular expertise working with big brands that have established deep and emotional connections with consumers and are challenged by seismic disruptions to their traditional business models. Emily has a strong track record of building business cases for change and bringing in outside organizations for strategic alliances to invigorate monetization efforts.

She also served in editorial positions at a number of early websites including iVillage and AOL. A native of Southern California, she has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley.

