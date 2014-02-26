Gwen P. Murakami - Senior Vice President, Administration

Gwen P. Murakami was named Senior Vice President, Administration for the Los Angeles Times in February 2008 and oversees human resources, employee communications, public affairs and legal. She served as vice president/human resources from January 2004 after serving as acting director/human resources since December 2003. She was the director/employee relations from 2000 - 2004. In this role, she was responsible for guiding and developing a team of employee relations generalists assigned to internal client groups focused on various workforce issues related to key business initiatives.

Murakami joined the Times in 1999 as the senior human resources generalist for the advertising and marketing departments. Her primary projects have included employee retention efforts for latimes.com, restructuring of several departments, process improvement initiatives, and improving employee performance and supervisory effectiveness.

Before joining the Times, Murakami was vice president/human resources for the Western Region of MediaOne from 1995 to 1999.

A native of Los Angeles, Murakami holds a bachelor's degree from California State University, Los Angeles, where she also completed graduate course work. She is a member of the Human Resources Planning Society and the Society for Human Resources Management and a former member of the board of directors of the National Association of Minorities in Cable, Cable Television Human Resources Association and Ballet Unlimited. She is a volunteer for the American Cancer Society and the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.