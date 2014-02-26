Mike Tannourji - Executive Vice President, Advertising

Mike Tannourji was named Executive Vice President, Advertising for the Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG) in August 2012 and leads the company¿s sales force. He is responsible for revenue strategy and development that supports LATMG¿s evolving portfolio, including the flagship Los Angeles Times and Hoy Los Angeles, to digital and mobile products.

Previously, Tannourji led Ernst & Young¿s business development efforts in Los Angeles, transforming the company¿s sales strategy and culture while working with clients across industry sectors, including start-ups and Fortune 100 companies. He has previously held sales and marketing leadership roles with Onvia Inc., Experian Business Information Services and Dun & Bradstreet.

A graduate of the UCLA and The Paul Merage School of Business at UC Irvine, Tannourji resides in Seal Beach with his wife and their three children.