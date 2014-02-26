Nancy M. Sullivan - Vice President, Communications

Nancy Sullivan is Vice President, Communications for the Los Angeles Times. She is responsible for all internal and external communications strategy and implementaion for Los Angeles Times Media Group, as well as the development and execution of media relations campaigns in support of company goals and initiatives. She serves as The Times’ spokesperson and oversees Community Affairs. She joined The Times in October 2006 as Executive Director, Communications.

Previously, Sullivan was a senior vice president for Rogers and Cowan Inc., from October 2002 to March 2006. At the agency, considered to be a worldwide leader in entertainment public relations, she managed its Music and Digital Entertainment department. Representing clients such as Napster, Microsoft Windows (formerly Windows Digital Media Division) and Microsoft Embedded Devices Group, Sullivan's duties included corporate communications, media relations, crisis management and growing the agency's business.

From May 2000 to May 2002, Sullivan served as senior vice president, media relations at Jimmy and Doug's Farmclub.com, Universal Music Group's multi-media convergence frontrunner, overseeing all corporate communications, media relations and consumer publicity. Conceived and launched by Jimmy Iovine, chairman of Universal Music Group’s Interscope Geffen A&M; Records unit and co-founder of Beats Electronics, and Doug Morris, chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment, Farmclub.com combined a weekly USA Network live performance television show, record label and highly trafficked website.

A public relations veteran, Sullivan also has held a variety of positions in both New York and Los Angeles, including vice president, Scoop Marketing; senior director of press and artist relations, Island Records; senior director of press and artist Relations, PolyGram Label Group; national director of communications, PolyGram Records; associate director of press relations, Sony Music Video; and West Coast director, press and artist relations, PolyGram Records. She began her career at Rogers and Cowan Inc.

Sullivan has worked closely with many of the top names in the music business, including U2, Melissa Etheridge, the Beach Boys, Elton John, Van Morrison, Bon Jovi, Carlos Santana, KISS, B.B. King, Janet Jackson, Don Henley, Def Leppard, and Gladys Knight and the Pips.

She was born in Boston and raised in Los Angeles.