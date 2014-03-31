Michael Whitley - Assistant Managing Editor, Design

Michael Whitley was named Assistant Managing Editor in December 2007.

Whitley joined The Times in April 2003 as deputy design director for news after serving as team leader for news and projects at the Charlotte Observer. In January 2006 he was named design director for news, overseeing design for the A, California, Business and Sports sections.

He previously served as projects designer at the San Diego Union-Tribune and the deputy design director for news and sports at the Copley Suburban Chicago Newspapers. His first newspaper job was at the Princeton ( Ind.) Daily Clarion, an 8,000-circulation paper where he served as reporter, photographer, designer and wrote a weekly column.

Whitley is from Versailles, Ky. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Evansville (Ind.) in journalism with specializations in photojournalism and investigative reporting.

He lives in Culver City with his wife, Jacqueline, and their dog, Reiley.