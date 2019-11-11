Alison Brower and Anousha Sakoui Join Los Angeles Times Culture Team

As part of the rebuilding of the Los Angeles Times, Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine and Deputy Managing Editor for Arts and Entertainment Julia Turner made the following announcement.

We are thrilled to announce two additions to our culture team.

Alison Brower will be deputy editor for arts and entertainment, reporting to Julia Turner. Brower joins us from the Hollywood Reporter, where she was part of the team Janice Min assembled to revamp the magazine; she has been an essential engine of THR’s editorial success and was also the architect of many of the magazine’s high-wattage packages and power lists.

Prior to joining THR, she was a magazine editor in New York and worked in the editorial leadership of Glamour, Redbook and Seventeen, and was tapped by Hearst as the founding editor in chief of Dr. Oz The Good Life.

In her new role for the Los Angeles Times, she’ll be working alongside Calendar deputies Rich Nordwind and Laurie Ochoa to help continue the ambitious expansion of our coverage. We have been impressed in our conversations with Alison by the acuity of her editorial vision and the breadth of her knowledge and interests when it comes to entertainment, the industry and culture in L.A. She joins us Nov. 4.

Anousha Sakoui will be joining the Company Town team as a reporter. Sakoui comes to us from Bloomberg News, where she was part of the group covering the business of Hollywood and a regular commentator on TV and radio. Prior to joining Bloomberg, she spent six years at the Financial Times covering mergers and acquisitions and financial restructuring, and two years at Dow Jones covering capital markets.

At the Los Angeles Times, Sakoui will deepen our expertise in the financing of the entertainment industry while tackling an array of general assignment topics. She’ll also be taking the lead on our coverage of labor in Hollywood, including the major contract negotiations coming up in 2020 and the ongoing dispute between the WGA and the big talent agencies that began this year. She joins us Nov. 1 and will report to Richard Verrier.

