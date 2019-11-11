Alex Tatusian Joins Los Angeles Times Data and Graphics Team

As part of the rebuilding of the Los Angeles Times, Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine and Deputy Managing Editor Sewell Chan made the following announcement.

We are happy to announce that Alex Tatusian is joining our Data and Graphics Department as a deputy editor for digital project design. He will help shepherd our signature explanatory and investigative series, podcast serials, annual lists and live election results.

Tatusian is currently the design director at the Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization reporting on the criminal justice system. He joined the organization in 2016 and has worked on projects about undocumented immigrants in New York City, the effect of the TV show “Cops” on racial polarization, and the 2020 Democratic candidates’ positions on criminal justice, among other stories. Alex also helped launch News Inside, a print magazine bringing news to incarcerated readers across America.

Previously, Tatusian was a fellow at the Center for Urban Pedagogy, producing a publication on New York City bail policy, while also working as a designer at Bon Appétit, with a focus on design for the magazine and its video series.

He studied literature and Latin at New York University, graduating in 2011. He is originally from Orange County and has a family connection to The Times: His cousin Tenny Tatusian, who died in 2017, was a pioneering digital journalist here. He starts on Jan. 13.