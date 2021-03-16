L.A. Times IMAGE Magazine Gets a Fresh Look and New Voices

The Los Angeles Times today announced the relaunch of its fashion and lifestyle publication, IMAGE. With a complete reboot of its design across print and digital, the glossy magazine will focus on celebrating L.A.’s creative and intellectual community with updated editorial features and vibrant imagery. The first issue will be delivered to Times print subscribers on March 19, with limited copies available for purchase in The Times’ online store. The magazine will also be available digitally at latimes.com/image and on The Times mobile app.

“Image is a true reflection of the artists who live and work in Los Angeles,” said Times Creative Director Amy King. “As an editorial team, we are endlessly impressed and inspired by the creative community in this city. This is our way of paying tribute – of saying thank you.”

IMAGE will explore the intersection of style, culture, fashion and beauty through a unique L.A. lens. The magazine will feature regular reported stories, essays and profiles that highlight the creative forces shattering the boundaries of style and culture in the city. Exciting new initiatives in the March 19 issue of IMAGE will include: Los Intelligentsia, conversations with artists, intellectuals and thought leaders of L.A.; My Go-To, personal homages to the mandatory items in our lives; Branded, behind-the-scenes stories of celebrity merch and designer lines; Coveted, curated lists of luxury goods that capture L.A.’s aspirational sensibility; and Trend Analysis, reflections on contemporary fashion trends in the city. Image will also provide in-depth round-ups of pop-ups, experiences and happenings in and around L.A., and showcase the work of local artists, designers and photographers.

“Since it first launched in 2007, delivering an authentic West Coast perspective on creative expression and style—from the fashion houses to DIY makers—Image has been a vital resource for seasonal trends and luxury products,” said Kristen Berke, executive director of national advertising for The Times. “We’re thrilled to introduce our readers to an upgraded, L.A.-centric version of Image and provide this platform for our advertisers and readers alike.”

The Times is scheduled to publish eight issues of IMAGE this year under the direction of Times Features Editor, and IMAGE Editor-in-Chief, Ian F. Blair and Creative Director Amy King. The Times’ Marques Harper serves as Deputy Editor, Steven Banks as Deputy Design Director, Kate Kuo as Deputy Editor of Photography and Judy Pryor is the Art Director. Times editorial staff contributors include Adam Tschorn, Julissa James, Micah Fluellen and Mariah Tauger.

“Image is a celebration of Los Angeles – the diversity, creativity and intellectual energy of our city,” Blair said. “The limitless brilliance of L.A. inspires us.”

The March 19 issue’s theme will focus on remembrance, a meditation on style as time travel, with bylines from Vinson Cunningham (author of the forthcoming novel “The Party Year”), Jason Parham (Spook, Wired), Sarah Ramos (“Parenthood”), Dave Schilling (host of “Full Court Chat”), Justin Torres (author of the award-winning novel and motion picture “We the Animals”) and Elisa Wouk Almino (Hyperallergic). The IMAGE logo was designed by local illustrator and lettering artist, Ana Gomez Bernaus and the cover image, as revealed today on @latimesimage, is by Clifford Prince King. The issue features illustrations by Ariana Pacino, Michelle Rohn and Lauren West, with photography by Alex Phillipe Cohen, King, Sean Martin, Keith Oshiro and Meiko Takechi Arquillos.

