The Los Angeles Times welcomes its inaugural spring intern class

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Angel Jennings, The Times’ assistant managing editor of culture and talent, and Joseph Serna, deputy editor of culture and talent.

The Los Angeles Times is thrilled to announce that for the first time we will host interns in the spring. This expansion of our internship program aligns with our commitment to develop and nurture homegrown talent and provide opportunities for underrepresented voices. Our spring class is small but mighty, with four college students from Southern California schools and one from Ohio University.

The Class of 2021 spring interns includes emerging journalists who cut their teeth working with High School Insider, as editors of college newspapers and diggers already shining a light on the pressing issues of the day. They will bring their perspectives to the Utility Journalism team, Obituaries, Sports, Metro and Arts and Entertainment. The interns are paid to work and train alongside some of the best journalists in the world. They will be with The Times for at least 10 weeks.

“I’m extremely excited to get this opportunity to get my journalism career started,” Ethan Sands, one of the spring interns, said in a video posted on Twitter that has garnered more than 40,000 views. In short, The Times continues to be one of the best launch pads for young journalists.

Advertisement

Starting June 1, the first summer interns will arrive in our virtual newsroom. The Times has increased the number of paid positions to 25 interns this year, up from nine last year. Other young journalists have and will continue to join us through university partnerships and other outside programs. These partnerships will bring our Class of 2021 summer interns to a total of 30. We will introduce them to the newsroom by email and virtually when they arrive.

For now, please join us in welcoming our inaugural spring class:

Madalyn Amato is a graduating senior at Cal State Long Beach, where she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in journalism and currently serves as editor in chief of the Daily Forty-Niner. Her work has been recognized by the L.A. Press Club, the Society of Professional Journalists’ Los Angeles chapter and the Associated Collegiate Press. She began her career as a student journalist at Fullerton College, where she served many roles on the student-run newspaper, the Hornet. On March 22, she will join the Utility Journalism team to work on an earthquake-preparedness project. Find her on Twitter @madalyn_amato and on LinkedIn.

Laura Anaya-Morga is a first-generation Latina, raised in Fontana. She is a graduating senior at UC Riverside studying media and cultural studies. She also writes for the student newspaper, the Highlander, and hosts campus programming events. She interned for ¡Presente! Media, highlighting the work of local activist and mutual aid organizations. As a SoCal native, she is beyond excited to cover a community rich with history and culture and can’t wait to watch the Dodgers win another World Series this year. Anaya-Morga is passionate about narrative storytelling and covering the Latino community. She will be joining Metro on April 5. Find her on Twitter @lauraanayam and on LinkedIn.

Advertisement

Orlando Mayorquin was born and raised in the Latino communities of the Inland Empire. He’s now a senior at Cal State Northridge, where he studies journalism and political science. He serves as the news editor of the student newspaper, the Daily Sundial, and has covered such issues as campus inequity and the university’s handling of the pandemic. He most recently reported on income inequality in California as an intern for CalMatters. Mayorquin was part of The Times’ High School Insider program. He is most passionate about journalism that sheds light on issues affecting marginalized and working-class communities. On April 5, he will join the Obituaries team working on the Lives Lost Project, helping to cover the pandemic’s toll by memorializing those taken by COVID-19. Find him on Twitter @OrlandoDMayo and on LinkedIn.

Angie Orellana Hernandez is a USC junior majoring in journalism and Spanish. She is currently the arts and entertainment editor for the Daily Trojan. She is also wrapping up a fellowship with CalMatters’ College Journalism Network, where she worked in collaboration with Open Campus Media on data and investigative stories about campus policing and college affordability. Orellana Hernandez loves anything related to the entertainment industry, pop culture and young adult literature. She believes that “Cats” (2019) was a gift to the world and is ready to discuss Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” at any given moment. A fluent Spanish speaker, Orellana Hernandez was born in Tiquisate, Guatemala, and raised in Sacramento. She is thrilled to join the Arts and Entertainment desk as a spring intern on April 5. Find her on Twitter @angorellanah and on LinkedIn.

Ethan Sands is originally from Ellicott City, Md., and graduates from Ohio University in May. He will receive his bachelor’s degree in journalism with a specialization in Spanish. He is currently the multimedia director at the university’s award-winning newspaper, the Post. He has worked as a producer for television shows and podcasts for local outlets while also being a sports reporter and on-air personality throughout his four years at Ohio University. He will join Sports on May 17. Find him on Twitter @EjElite1 and on LinkedIn.