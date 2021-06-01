Los Angeles Times in Education and L.A. Department of Water and Power Team Up for Student Poster Contest

Los Angeles Times in Education and its corporate sponsor, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), teamed up again this year for the 9th annual student poster contest to promote conservation of water and energy, which is a complement to the “Water, Energy, The Environment and You” curriculum guide offered through Times in Education and sponsored by LADWP.

Local students in grades four through 12 who were participating in Times in Education were invited to create a piece of artwork that illustrates how Angelenos can do their part to conserve water or energy and an explanation of why conservation is important.

“The poster contest helps the City and LADWP communicate with our local residents and businesses about important water conservation, energy efficiency and environmental practices such as the increase use of renewable energy,” said Walter Zeisl, LADWP Manager of Education Outreach. “What’s more, the program provides important lessons on these topics through three teachers’ guides and most importantly utilizes the Times as a living textbook, a very valuable and important educational resource used by thousands of students annually.”

The overall winner of this year’s contest is Hannah Lee, a fifth grade student at Hancock Park Elementary. First, second and third place prizes were also awarded at each grade level.

“The entries proved difficult to evaluate,” said Heidi Stauder, education coordinator for The Times in Education program. “Though our entries were fewer this year due to distance learning, they were spectacular and much harder to judge,” she said. Seven judges from the LADWP selected the winner from more than 150 entries.