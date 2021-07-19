Szu Yu Chen joins Data and Graphics Department

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Data and Graphics Editor Ben Welsh.

We are pleased to announce that Szu Yu Chen will be joining the Data and Graphics Department as a reporter.

She will be a leading player in our effort to inform and engage readers by creating visual stories, data-driven applications and digital designs.

Chen is a data journalist now in Boston. She has spent the last several years honing her craft at Bloomberg Graphics, Barbasi Lab and the Boston Globe. Originally from Taiwan, Chen earned her undergraduate degree from National Chengchi University. She recently graduated from the journalism master’s program at Northeastern University.

She is joining a team of reporters, editors and computer programmers who aim to create digital journalism important to our readers with data, development and design. Our work has attracted millions of readers, sparked government reforms and helped win some of our industry’s highest awards. Examples of our approach can be seen in coverage of the COVID -19 pandemic , California’s perennial fire season , our local elections , the deeper issues raised by recent protests and numerous other topics .

She starts Aug. 23.