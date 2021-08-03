Reporters, copy editor added to TimesOC staff

The following announcement was sent on behalf of John Canalis, assistant managing editor:

I am pleased to announce two new reporting hires for TimesOC, as well as the return of a longtime copy editor.

Gabriel San Roman worked for three-plus years at OCWeekly, where he wrote breaking news, in-depth accountability pieces and a variety of features. San Roman also edited freelancers and produced a weekly podcast until the publication closed in 2019. He later started his own O.C. newsletter, Slingshot, and embarked on a freelance career, writing for multiple publications, including TimesOC. San Roman graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in history. He begins Aug. 9.

Sarah Mosqueda is a widely known O.C. lifestyle, food and features writer. She worked for seven years as an editor at Coast magazine and is a contributor to multiple publications, including Parenting O.C., Tableau and Newport Beach Lifestyle and the Orange County Register. She also has several years of experience in the restaurant industry, including as a proprietor, giving her unusual insight into food journalism. Mosqueda earned a bachelor’s in communications from Cal State Fullerton. She begins Aug. 23.

Eric Terrazas worked as a copy editor in TCN North until the pandemic forced its closure in May 2020. Before that, he worked for 13 years as a sports editor and reporter at the Whittier Daily News and San Gabriel Valley Tribune.He has bachelor’s in journalism from Cal State Fullerton.

San Roman, Mosqueda and Terrazas will all report to Deputy Editor Erik Haugli.

