Elena Gooray joins the Los Angeles Times as assistant Op-Ed editor

I’m delighted to announce that Elena Gooray will be joining the Opinion department as an assistant Op-Ed editor.

Gooray comes to us from the Philadelphia Inquirer, where she has been an opinion coverage editor. In that position, she has commissioned and edited op-eds, projects, personal essays and columns on many subjects, including politics, climate and art. She has been devoted to bringing new voices to the op-ed pages, and she has contributed to and written occasional editorials.

Before joining the Inquirer, Gooray was an associate editor at Pacific Standard, a magazine focused on social and environmental justice, based in Santa Barbara. She has also written for various publications about health policy and brain science. She has a bachelor’s degree in cognitive science from the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree from the University of Edinburgh.

Gooray enjoys reading fiction, hoarding magazines and watching horror movies. She grew up in Silver Spring, Md., and remains a devoted D.C. sports fan. We’re very happy she’ll be returning to California.

She starts Oct. 4.