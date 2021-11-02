Amy Hubbard moves to assistant editor for newsletters

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor Samantha Melbourneweaver and Deputy Editor for Audience Seth Liss:

We are very excited to announce that Amy Hubbard has joined the newsletters team as an assistant editor. She is focused on newsletter strategy, promotion and data.

Hubbard started at the Los Angeles Times in 1993 at the Valley/Ventura edition. She then turned to Features and Entertainment and served as copy chief for daily Calendar as well as Travel and Books. In 2008, she joined the AM Copy Desk as copy chief before joining the web producer team as SEO chief in 2012. She later moved to Metro and worked as a line editor on the morning breaking-news desk.

She left The Times in 2015 for a stint at personal finance website NerdWallet, where she led the small business and banking teams. But we were lucky enough to be able to bring her back in 2018 to The Times’ copy desk to work on the early breaking-news rush.

In her long career in journalism, she has also worked as assistant Travel editor at the Los Angeles Daily News and on the copy desk at the Hollywood Reporter and the late, great Herald-Examiner.

Hubbard, who grew up in a small town in northwestern Missouri, is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism. She started in her role Sept. 20.

