Amy Wong working with the audience team, focused on entertainment and arts

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor Samantha Melbourneweaver and Deputy Editor for Audience Seth Liss:

Amy Wong has joined The Times’ audience engagement team as an editor embedded in the arts and entertainment sections.

Wong was most recently a producer for features at the Seattle Times, where she managed social media, newsletters and story builds for food, travel and entertainment content.

She reports to Samantha Melbourneweaver and works alongside Christina Schoellkopf and Gabby Fernandez in the entertainment audience team, focusing on project promotion and rollout and on growing audience for our Book Club, internet culture coverage and arts.

Advertisement

Wong grew up in Southern California’s beach cities. She has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and environmental science from the University of Washington. She began her new role in August.