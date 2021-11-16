Shani Escalona joins ‘L.A. Times Today’ team as an assistant video editor

The following announcement was sent on behalf of “L.A. Times Today” Senior Editor Lauren Flynn:

I’m pleased to announce that Shani Escalona has joined the “L.A. Times Today” team as an assistant video editor.

Escalona is an Emmy Award-winning video editor who comes to The Times from KCRA-TV in Sacramento, where she worked as an editor and crew chief. Before that, she worked in Las Vegas editing news and entertainment programming for eight years. Escalona graduated from the University of Oregon with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.

She started with The Times on Monday.