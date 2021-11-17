Jared Servantez named night editor for Metro

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Deputy Managing Editor Shelby Grad:

Jared Servantez is joining Metro as the night city editor.

Servantez is already an important newsroom leader, serving as a multiplatform lead with a special emphasis on editing major investigations and projects. He’s earned a reputation as a brilliant partner who makes everything that passes his screen — breaking news items, a multipart series — better. He is a generous colleague on whom reporters and editors rely on for wise news judgment, attention to detail and coolness under the pressure of deadlines and major news.

As Metro’s night editor, Servantez will play an even larger leadership role, running breaking news coverage in the evening hours, planning the California print section, often giving final reads to our big stories and planning for the next day. He has a deep interest in how we cover Southern California and is intensely engaged in many of the discussions we are having about improving our approach to breaking news, how we cover underrepresented communities and making our live news report deeper and more engaging.

Advertisement

Servantez started with the News multiplatform copy desk as a Metpro fellow in 2016 and has been on that desk since, editing stories for California, National, Foreign and Business with a few guest appearances on the Features copy desk. Before joining The Times, he was a Dow Jones News Fund intern and copy editor at the Mercury News and East Bay Times. A lifelong Southern Californian aside from that stint in the Bay Area, he grew up reading the San Diego Union-Tribune and studied print and digital journalism at USC.

He moves into his new role Nov. 29.