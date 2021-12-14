Shelby Knowles joins The Times as a digital photo editor

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Executive Director of Photography Calvin Hom:

I am delighted to announce that Shelby Knowles has joined the photography department as a digital photo editor.

Before joining The Times, Knowles was a contract photo editor in San Francisco for the New York Times and was responsible for handling photos for the homepage, breaking news and several newsletters.

Prior to moving to California, she worked as a multimedia producer and editor at Newsday. She was awarded an Emmy for sports photographer for her documentary “Empress.” She was also awarded a Peabody for the investigative series “Long Island Divided.”

As a News21 fellow, she investigated hate crimes in America as a lead photo editor, photographer and videographer. The team produced a documentary called “Hate in America,” which won several awards, including the Edward R. Murrow Award and the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award.

Knowles was a multimedia producer and photo editor for the Texas Tribune from 2015-18 and a photo editing fellow for the Science desk at NPR in Washington in 2017.

She received a master’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin School of Journalism in 2018 and a bachelor’s in nutritional science from Texas A&M University.

Knowles is a native Houstonian and is married to current UC Berkeley law student Eric Nikolaides. She loves to spoil her two cats, Miles (Davis) and Ella (Fitzgerald), and enjoys playing board games and making candles.

She started Monday.