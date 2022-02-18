Stephanie Yang joins The Times as its China correspondent

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Foreign and National Editor Jeffrey Fleishman:

The Foreign Desk is pleased to announce that Stephanie Yang is the new China correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Yang was previously a reporter with the Wall Street Journal in New York, Beijing and Taipei, Taiwan, covering a range of topics including financial markets, tech companies, New York City and the COVID-19 pandemic. Her memorable stories included time spent with a rat hunter — his dog, Sundrop, in tow — searching for vermin on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. She wrote a vivid piece about a Chinese truck driver who became an unlikely hero in the early days of the pandemic.

Her first assignment for The Times has been reporting on the Winter Olympics in Beijing. She turned out an evocative piece about living in the Olympic bubble and a profile of Eileen Gu, the gold medalist freestyle skier who carries an American passport yet competed for China in the Games. The story was a telling exploration of personality, marketing, nationalism and politics — and it showed Yang’s keen eye for detail.

China is a hugely important global story. The competition between Beijing and Washington in diplomacy, economics, technology and military strategies is helping reshape a shifting global order. Much of what unfolds will have consequences from Silicon Valley to Hollywood. Yang is well-versed in China’s growing dominance and is the ideal correspondent for this story and others across Asia.

She began Jan. 24.