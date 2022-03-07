Libor Jany joins The Times as law enforcement and justice issues reporter

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Deputy Managing Editor Hector Becerra:

Libor Jany has joined the Los Angeles Times as a reporter covering law enforcement and justice issues for the Metro desk.

Jany comes to The Times after nearly a decade at the Minneapolis Star Tribune, where he wrote most recently about policing and public safety. Jany anchored the newsroom’s coverage of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and the city’s role at the center of the nationwide movement to remake policing that followed the killing. His reporting and writing on Floyd’s death were at the heart of the work that won the Star Tribune the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news.

At The Times, Jany will focus on crucial issues playing out in the justice system. In collaboration with colleagues and on his own, he’ll tell stories out of local police departments, courtrooms, federal agencies and state prisons that explore entrenched problems as well as California’s place on the vanguard of reform efforts.

As the country’s response to Floyd’s killing and others like it showed, policing and other aspects of law enforcement in the United States are crucial, unresolved parts of our national identity.

Jany began his position Monday.