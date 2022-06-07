L.A. Times in Education and L.A. Department of Water and Power Announce Winner in Student Poster Contest

Los Angeles Times in Education and its corporate sponsor, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), have partnered again this year for the 10th annual student poster contest to promote conservation of water and energy. The contest is a complement to the curriculum guides “Water, Energy, The Environment and You,” “Conservation Connection – Energy” and “Conservation Connection – Water” offered through Times in Education and sponsored by LADWP.

Students in grades four through 12 were invited to create a piece of artwork that illustrates how to conserve water or energy. The students were also asked to depict why conservation is so important and include an original slogan and conservation tips.

“The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is pleased to continue our longstanding support for the Times in Education program, which also includes an annual student art poster contest on water conservation, energy efficiency and related sustainable practices such as increasing renewable energy and local water supply sources,” said Walter S. Zeisl, LADWP Manager of Education Outreach. “This year’s contest continues the tradition of showcasing colorful, creative and insightful art that helps us promote and communicate these values to our customers.”

The winner of this year’s contest is Michael Kim, a ninth grader from Loyola High School. Kim’s poster included the slogan “Save to Survive,” in addition to vibrant depictions of various ways to conserve water and energy.

“Judging was incredibly difficult this year, as each entry was well thought out and showed great effort,” said Heidi Stauder, education coordinator for the Times in Education program, who noted her team received 138 entries. Eleven judges from the LADWP selected the winner. “We had a number of digital artworks this year, as well as beautiful paintings and very bold, graphic art. The winner was ultimately chosen for its simple but poignant slogan and its compelling design.”

First, second and third prizes were awarded at each grade level, but Kim’s creation was the overall winner. Along with bragging rights, Kim will be awarded a $100 gift card and will have his artwork featured in an ad in The Times this summer. The winning entries are currently on display on the Times in Education website.