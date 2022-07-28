Kailyn Brown returns to The Times as a features reporter

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Features Editor Brittany Levine Beckman:

We are thrilled to announce that Kailyn Brown has joined the Los Angeles Times as a general assignment reporter for features. In her new role, Brown will be covering intriguing stories that emerge from the team’s core topic areas, including relationships, wellness, plants, home and Los Angeles experiences.

Previously, Brown worked at Los Angeles Magazine, where she wrote daily news stories for the web and managed multiple newsletters including the Daily Brief and Weekend Playlist. Prior, Brown worked at the Los Angeles Times as an editorial assistant and contributing writer. During her nearly four-year stint at The Times, Brown wrote about Black Los Angeles , streetwear fashion leaders and pivotal elections in Compton . Her freelance work has also appeared in Essence, Highsnobiety and on Amazon Music.

Brown is a Las Vegas native. She graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she hosted a popular radio show on KUNV-FM (91.5). She also worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Las Vegas Sun. In 2018, she relocated to Los Angeles to work for The Times.

When she’s not penning articles, Brown is DJing at events and parties around the city, singing her heart out at music festivals or adding stamps to her passport.

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to work at the Los Angeles Times, so it’s truly an honor to be back at the newspaper in this capacity,” Brown said. “I’m eager to work with the Features team and to continue telling impactful stories about Los Angeles’ unique culture.”

She started in her new role Monday.