Patrick Hruby named art director for digital enterprise at The Times

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Senior Deputy Design Director Jim Cooke:

We are excited to announce that Patrick Hruby has joined the Design Department as art director for digital enterprise at the Los Angeles Times. In his role, he will art-direct, illustrate and design some of the newsroom’s most ambitious digital projects.

Hruby is an award-winning LBQGT+ illustrator and designer. His colorful geometric style has had broad appeal over the last decade. A love for geometry and a playful curiosity drive his designs. Appearing frequently in the Guardian, the New York Times and many other publications, he has also worked on major ad campaigns for clients including Sprint and Allstate. He has illustrated books for Taschen and Ammo as well as designed textiles and home goods for Todd Oldham. His work has appeared in several books on the subject of illustration and surface design.

He has received the Award for Excellence in Design from Communication Arts, and has appeared several times in American Illustration. He has taught surface design at the prestigious ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena.

Hruby is looking forward to working with illustrators, designing merchandise and bringing Angelenos together through the power of art.