Brandon Ly joins The Times as a senior art director for Food

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Deputy Design Director Jessica de Jesus:

We are excited to announce that Brandon Ly has joined the Design Department as senior art director for Food at the Los Angeles Times. In his role, he will develop the visual direction of the Food brand and associated media.

Ly started his career at DoorDash and led design teams at the innovation firm Ideo in Shanghai and San Francisco. He is a graduate of Stanford University’s product design program and founder of Black Bean Grocery.

Advertisement

Ly, who joined the newsroom Monday, is looking forward to highlighting the visual and cultural diversity across California’s food landscape.