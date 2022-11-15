L.A. Times Celebrates 101 Best Restaurants of 2022 with Launch Party on Dec. 6

The Los Angeles Times will celebrate the release of its annual 101 Best Restaurants guide with a launch party featuring signature bites, drinks and a live reveal of this year’s list. Presented by City National Bank, the event will take place on Dec. 6 at City Market Social House in downtown L.A. from 7 to 9:30 p.m., coinciding with the guide’s premiere on latimes.com. General admission and VIP tickets are available now for purchase.

The Times Food staff will introduce this year’s 101 at the launch party while guests enjoy tasting dishes from 30 of the L.A. area’s top restaurants, including All Day Baby, Alta Adams, Angry Egret Dinette, Bicyclette, Bridgetown Roti, Causita, Connie & Ted’s, Crossroads Kitchen, Fishing With Dynamite, Flavors From Afar, Heritage Barbecue, Jitlada, Kato, Kuya Lord, Mini Kabob, n/soto, Osteria Mozza, Park’s BBQ, Pearl River Deli, Petit Trois, Pijja Palace, Pizzeria Bianco, Poncho’s Tlayudas, Rossoblu, Saffy’s, Sichaun Impression, Sonoratown, Taco María, Villa’s Tacos and Yangban Society. Beverages will be provided by Stella Artois, Rémy Cointreau, Jiant Hard Kombucha, Sinegal Estate Winery and Press Premium Alcohol Seltzer.

The Times’ 101 list was created 10 years ago by the late Restaurant Critic Jonathan Gold to serve as a guide to the most essential restaurants in L.A. and neighboring cities. The 2022 edition will be curated by Times Restaurant Critic Bill Addison and will return to its original form of ranking each restaurant on the list. This year’s guide will also feature a “hall of fame” section that will spotlight more than a dozen classic eateries, plus recommendations for the best places to drink everything from cocktails to tea.

The digital edition of the guide will be available exclusively to Times subscribers beginning Dec. 6. The premium print edition of the guide, or magazine, will be delivered to Times Sunday subscribers on Dec. 11 and will be available for purchase via The Times online store. For more information, visit latimes.com/food and latimes.com/101.