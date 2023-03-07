Jessica Perez joins the Latino Initiatives team as community editor

We are excited to announce that Jessica Perez is joining the Latino Initiatives team as community editor.

In this new role, Perez will help develop partnerships within the Latino community, assist in the creation and execution of live events and bring her news judgment and digital skills to our growing team.

Perez will be joining the Latino Initiatives team after spending the last four years as an assistant editor on the New Desk, where she helps coordinate daily coverage, breaking news and the website’s homepage presentation.

Before joining The Times in 2017, she spent a year as a journalist in residence at USC Annenberg’s School of Journalism, where she established a community desk and led students in reporting projects focused on community engagement and social storytelling.

Her passion for collaborative, community-centered journalism started in her own neighborhood, where she served as deputy editor, online editor and youth mentor at Boyle Heights Beat, a bilingual community news project, while simultaneously managing her own hyperlocal culture blog.

Perez also worked as a digital producer at NBC Los Angeles and has been published in NBC News, the Huffington Post, KPCC and LA Taco among others. She was born in Mexico and raised in Los Angeles and holds a degree in broadcast journalism from Cal State Long Beach. She starts March 27.