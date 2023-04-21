Kevinisha Walker joins The Times’ newsletters team

Kevinisha Walker most recently worked for the Daily Beast, where she distinguished herself as a social media editor.

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Head of Newsletters Karim Doumar:

Kevinisha Walker has joined the Los Angeles Times newsletter team as a multiplatform editor.

In this role, Walker will help write and compile flagship L.A. Times newsletters and collaborate with writers and editors to improve the quality and reach of a portfolio of our newsletters.

The trust, habit and intimacy L.A. Times newsletters build with our readers are key to our digital growth and sustainability.

That’s why I am so excited Walker has joined the newsroom.

Walker comes to The Times from the Daily Beast, where she worked as a social media editor, writing beast-y captions for social media that captured the essence and tone of the news outlet. Check out her work on the British royal family, nepo babies and bras hanging on trees at ski resorts .

In a career that has brought her from Reveal, the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, NOLA.com and now the Los Angeles Times, she has shown a commitment to writing, editing, curating and audience building that empowers readers and colleagues alike.

Walker has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in journalism from Roosevelt University. She is a proud New Orleanian, but currently calls Long Beach home.

She started April 3.

