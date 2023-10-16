L.A. Times Food Introduces Signature Spice Blend with Burlap & Barrel

L.A. Times Food and Burlap & Barrel, a leading purveyor of single origin spices sourced directly from smallholder farmers around the world, are introducing a collaboration created with the West Coast palate in mind. “California Heat,” conceived as a dry chili crisp with a punch of citrus, is a nod to the spicier notes of cuisines commonly enjoyed in Los Angeles and the agricultural abundance of the Golden State.

“We worked with Burlap & Barrel to develop a spice blend that reflects the cuisines and cultures of Los Angeles,” said Laurie Ochoa, general manager of L.A. Times Food. “California Heat brings together the warmth of smoked chilis and the acidic snap of citrus, with plenty of pepper and a hint of lemongrass, in a way that particularly meshes with the flavors of Asian, Mexican and Middle Eastern cooking.”

Deputy Food Editor Betty Hallock, Senior Art Director Brandon Ly, Staff Writer Stephanie Breijo and Columnist Jenn Harris worked together with Ochoa to develop the “California Heat” spice blend. Breijo was first inspired by the idea of a more portable version of a chili crisp, one that could be used dry or combined with oil to season prepared dishes or recipes. Hallock set about breaking down the components and applying a distinctly California twist to the concept. Harris and Ochoa brought their encyclopedic knowledge of international-flavors-by-way-of-local-kitchens as the team fine-tuned the balance of heat and acid. Finally, understanding that we eat with our eyes first, Ly designed a handsome package that will look at home on kitchen counters, dining tables or in one’s handbag.

“This collaboration with Burlap & Barrel is the next logical extension of L.A. Times Food,” said Amy King, L.A. Times creative director and deputy managing editor. “Our readers love to cook, almost as much as they enjoy dining out, and we know they’ll appreciate the carefully sourced and expertly prepared spices from Burlap & Barrel.”

Ethan Frisch, co-founder and co-CEO of Burlap & Barrel, said, “The L.A. Times is an iconic publication covering one of the most exciting food cities in the world, and we are thrilled to be working together to create this beautiful spice blend that packs all the spiciness and complexity of L.A.’s food scene into a single jar.”

The result of the collaboration is a spice blend that includes red jalapeños, smoked jalapeños, pimenton, chili powder, peppercorns – including the citrusy, tingly Timur Peppercorn, caramelized onion, garlic, shallot, lemongrass and black lime.

L.A. Times Food has provided directions for turning the dry spice blend into an aromatic chili crisp, which can be drizzled or spooned onto anything from pizza to steamed vegetables, and a recipe for Spicy Peanut Noodles that are “California Heat” forward. Additional serving suggestions include dusting deviled eggs with the spice blend, sprinkling it into soups and stirring it into hummus for a lively dip.