L.A. Times’ Jason Armond Receives NABJ Salute to Excellence Award

Members of Bobby's Donuts With Dads group take a walk amongst Joshua trees during their self care weekend in Yucca Valley.
Armond earned an NABJ Salute to Excellence Award for his story about an L.A. father’s journey towards healing himself and building a community.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times Staff Photographer Jason Armond has won a Salute to Excellence Award from the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) for photojournalism. The awards, which recognize journalists who cover the people and issues of the African/African American Diaspora, were announced at a gala in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Armond earned the honor in the photography: multiple images category for his report, Reclaiming Black masculinity: An L.A. father’s journey toward healing himself, building community, which tells the story of Bobby Brown, a 34-year-old Inglewood father who sought out mental health care and built a supportive community of Black fathers.

To learn more about the NABJ Salute to Excellence Awards and see the full list of winners, visit nabj.org.

