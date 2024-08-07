L.A. Times’ Jason Armond Receives NABJ Salute to Excellence Award

Armond earned an NABJ Salute to Excellence Award for his story about an L.A. father’s journey towards healing himself and building a community.

Los Angeles Times Staff Photographer Jason Armond has won a Salute to Excellence Award from the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) for photojournalism. The awards, which recognize journalists who cover the people and issues of the African/African American Diaspora, were announced at a gala in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Armond earned the honor in the photography: multiple images category for his report, Reclaiming Black masculinity: An L.A. father’s journey toward healing himself, building community , which tells the story of Bobby Brown, a 34-year-old Inglewood father who sought out mental health care and built a supportive community of Black fathers.